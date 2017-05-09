BISX registers Q1 decline in All-Share Index

The Bahamas International Securities Exchange (BISX) released its statistical report for the first quarter of 2017 yesterday, outlining that the All-Share Index closed March 31 at 1,902.75, representing a year-to-date decrease of -1.83 percent for the exchange.

The report shows that trading volume for the three-month period (January 1, 2017 to March 31, 2017) was 996,137 shares valued at $6,314,569. That share value fell compared to the same period last year, when trading volume for the three-month period in 2016 was 899,125 shares for a value of $7,337,430.

“The BISX All-Share Index is a market capitalization weighted index comprised of all primary market listings excluding debt securities,” BISX’s report notes.

“As at March 31, 2017, the market was comprised of 20 ordinary shares with a market capitalization of $4.041 billion. In addition, there were 13 preference shares with a market capitalization of $327 million and 19 bonds with a face value of $579 million.”

According to the report, during the first quarter

period BISX’s daily trading volume saw an increase as compared to the same period last year. The average volume per trading day was 16,097 shares for a value of $303,499. Last year the average volume per trading day was 14,457 shares for a value of $118,280.

The top five share volume leaders were AML, Cable Bahamas, FOCOL, Commonwealth Bank and RBC FINCO.

The top five share value leaders were AML, FOCOL, Cable Bahamas, Commonwealth Bank and BG0407.



