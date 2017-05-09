Atlantis launches new marketing campaign highlighting Bahamian art and culture

Atlantis officially launched its “Come to Life” campaign yesterday, aimed at using the resort’s international reach to take The Bahamas’ art and culture to the world.

According to a statement from Atlantis, the world-renowned resort is “turning its own marketing into a storytelling opportunity to celebrate Bahamian artists and groups”.

The largest private employer in The Bahamas has taken the decision to focus its marketing on Bahamian photographers, musicians and artists “who represent the talented community of their native land”.

“Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas, announces a first-of-its-kind shared mission coalition to nurture the Bahamian creative and entrepreneurial community,” Atlantis said in its statement.

“The resort has partnered with shared mission creative agency, Enso, to develop an impact platform for the people and culture of The Bahamas.

“Kicking off a commitment to storytelling, preserving the oral and visual history of the country, and creating a platform for Bahamian makers to share their works with the world, ‘Come to Life’, the shared mission, storytelling platform and the first dispatch of the cultural movement, launches today.”

President and Managing Director of Atlantis Howard C. Karawan said the resort needs to bring the “soul and richness” of the Bahamian people to the forefront of its business model.

“The world has changed since Atlantis first opened. Businesses must now partner with their communities to achieve shared, sustainable success,” said Karawan

“The stories were here, waiting to be told. We always knew Atlantis was in The Bahamas, but what we forgot is that The Bahamas is in Atlantis.

“By encouraging our team to share their stories and let their personalities shine, we have seen inspirational moments between the Bahamian spirit and our guests. In doing so we are imbuing our people, and Bahamians in general, with a sense of pride and empowerment.”

Atlantis explained that ‘Come to Life’ explores 15 Bahamian artists, musicians and designers, with an initial component that is a 60-second “anthemic cinematic expression film featuring a voice-over by Jeffrey Poitier, a native Bahamian actor, film director and nephew of legendary Bahamian icon Sidney Poitier”.

As a mission-based creative agency, Enso believes the future of marketing is people and brands with shared values working together to drive business success with positive impact. “Enso’s mission is impact as scale,” said Kirk Souder, co-founder of Enso. “And from my first talks with Howard Karawan over seven months ago about the potential for Atlantis to be a positive impact platform for the people of The Bahamas, we knew this was the opportunity of a lifetime. We’re honored to help bring this vision to life and keep growing it from there.”

The marketing campaign focuses on co-creation with artisans in order to provide them with a platform for global recognition and success.

These people include Tica Holiday, a 23-year old soulful R&B singer/songwriter who originates from Andros Island; Bahamian visual artists and painters Piaget Moss, Pam Burnside, Allan Wallace and Steffon Grant, who explore ideas of personal identity and human emotion; Antonius Roberts, one of The Bahamas’ most prominent artists and sculptors; photographer and artist Dede Brown; photographer Farreno Ferguson; creator Cherell Williamson; models Latesia Smith, Sacha Kalis and Jessica Thompson; Atlantis employees Ordain Moss (human resources) and Ryan Dean (Dolphin Cay behaviorist); and the music of the Roots Junkanoo Group and Bahamian Voices.

"The cultural and ecological gems within The Bahamas and at Atlantis have long been hidden from the world," according to Lauren Snyder, chief marketing officer for Atlantis, Paradise Island. "Marketing is a craft and on this project we explored the concept of authenticity. It was most important to simply let the story unfold, evolve and live. This film and the accompanying images are a platform to nurture a Bahamian renaissance."








