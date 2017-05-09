BPL urged to focus on utility-scale renewables

The Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) is recommending that Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) focus its efforts on implementing utility-scale renewable energy in order to meet the country’s “overall national renewable energy targets”.

URCA, in its decision paper, was correcting a position taken by BPL to link its Small-Scale Renewable Generation (SSRG) energy plan to its utility-scale roll-out. BPL and URCA recently rolled-out the grid tie-in program for homes and businesses that have small renewable energy systems. Those people who register will be able to sell electricity back to BPL’s grid.

“BPL mentions linking small-scale renewable energy (RE) targets to national targets for renewables,” URCA said.

“This does not seem appropriate, since utility-scale renewables are cheaper and can be rolled out more quickly than small-scale renewables.

“While small-scale renewables are a key part of the energy ecosystem, URCA considers that BPL should focus its efforts to meet the overall national RE targets through predominantly utility-scale renewables.”

URCA also suggested to BPL not to distinguish between “level one” and “level two” programs by rolling out its small-scale initiative in phases.

“The distinction, though not clearly described by BPL, appears to be that level two will have higher limits,” URCA said.

“This distinction might be clearer if the description of the phases gave the proposed higher limits, at least as far as they are currently known, however, in light of the decisions made by URCA to date, URCA considers it would be more useful to simply indicate that limits will be expanded as the phases of the SSRG progress, rather than adding different levels as well.

“That said, URCA does not propose to insist on this change, provided that BPL ensures that differential treatment of customers in each ‘level’ is not implemented without URCA’s prior approval.”

Yesterday, the Office of the Prime Minister announced that government has been reviewing proposals for improving the energy sector in The Bahamas.

“The government has been giving consideration to the short and long-term electricity demands throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, with a view to improving both efficiency in the supply of electricity and lowering the cost of electricity to the public.”



