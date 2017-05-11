BTC, Garvin Tynes Primary partner for autism awareness

Garvin Tynes Primary School held a special assembly recently to observe Autism Awareness Month. The assembly, under the theme “All Things Bright and Beautiful”, was attended by parents, students from the autism center at the school and the other students at Garvin Tynes.

Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) worked with the school during the month and created a special public awareness video on autism. “BTC has been with us from the very beginning of our initiative and we are forever grateful,” said Principal Carolyn Wright-Mitchell.

BTC Vice President of Project Management and Engineering Jonathan Ford had the opportunity to speak at the assembly. Ford encouraged the students to believe in themselves and reassured them of their academic value and purpose in the country. “You matter. You have value. Just do it,” said Ford. He also stated BTC’s unwavering commitment to the children of our nation.

BTC provided autism awareness shirts for its adopted school, Stapledon School, and Garvin Tynes Primary. BTC has adopted five schools in New Providence and scores of schools throughout the Family Islands.



