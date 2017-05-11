Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

BTC, Garvin Tynes Primary partner for autism awareness

  • BTC Vice President Jonathan Ford (right) and Garvin Tynes Principal Carolyn Mitchell (second left), with moderators Jayvn McKenkie (left) and Ann-Tia Pradell from the Garvin Tynes Center for Autism. BTC


Published: May 11, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Garvin Tynes Primary School held a special assembly recently to observe Autism Awareness Month. The assembly, under the theme “All Things Bright and Beautiful”, was attended by parents, students from the autism center at the school and the other students at Garvin Tynes.

Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) worked with the school during the month and created a special public awareness video on autism. “BTC has been with us from the very beginning of our initiative and we are forever grateful,” said Principal Carolyn Wright-Mitchell.

BTC Vice President of Project Management and Engineering Jonathan Ford had the opportunity to speak at the assembly. Ford encouraged the students to believe in themselves and reassured them of their academic value and purpose in the country. “You matter. You have value. Just do it,” said Ford. He also stated BTC’s unwavering commitment to the children of our nation.

BTC provided autism awareness shirts for its adopted school, Stapledon School, and Garvin Tynes Primary. BTC has adopted five schools in New Providence and scores of schools throughout the Family Islands.


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links