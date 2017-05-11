Local printing companies miss out on huge political T-shirt orders

Owner of Suntee Embroidme Scott Farrington said he thinks it should be mandated that the government and political parties purchase their products during an election season only from Bahamian companies.

In a statement sent to Guardian Business, Farrington asserted the need to “keep the money at home”, given the financial advantage it would bring to local printing businesses.

He also expressed the need to hire “Bahamians first”.

Some local printing shop owners explained to Guardian Business earlier this week that most of the printing business for T-shirts during an election season, including this year, is given to companies abroad.

Farrington said Suntee was supported by the three major political parties during this general election cycle — the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), the Free National Movement (FNM), and the Democratic National Alliance (DNA).

“We received good-sized orders for shirts,” said Farrington.

“Moving forward, I think it should be mandated that the government and political parties purchase their products only from Bahamian companies, as this is where their revenue is generated.

“Keep the money at home, this is what makes the difference, employ Bahamians first.”

Owner of Dorsett Tees, Harold Dorsett, also shared similar thoughts on the need for political parties to support more local businesses in helping to fulfill T-shirt orders.

Dorsett lamented the lack of business provided to local T-shirt printing companies by major political parties during the election season.

He argued that the majority of T-shirts are printed abroad, leaving local printing companies at a disadvantage.

“What happens normally every election, they will throw the bones here and then they would take the meat of the order and give it to someone else,” said Dorsett.



