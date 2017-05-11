Central Bank to complete non-banking electronic payment framework by year-end 2017

This year The Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB) is looking to wrap up its initiative to implement a regulatory framework for non-banking electronic payments providers, given the rise in mobile technology used in today’s banking industry.

In its 2016 Annual Report released this week, the regulator said the mobile payments sector has shown “significant potential globally as a rapidly growing component of electronic retail payments”.

The report notes that the regulator’s 2016 Payment Systems Survey revealed that the number of electronic banking users increased by 13.2 percent to 75,819 accounts, compared to 66,970 users in the previous year.

“The use of smartphones and near field communication (NFC) technology feature prominently on this platform,” the report states.

“Domestic marketing is already taking hold in these areas. Interest in such solutions, as well as the bank’s overall strategy to promote the use of less cash over the medium-term, are motivating the Central Bank’s intensified efforts to put a comprehensive regulatory framework in place for non-bank electronic payments solution providers.

“The bank intends to conclude this initiative during 2017.”

High credit card debt

The Central Bank pointed out that the increased use of technology continues to impact the development of the payments landscape in The Bahamas.

“This trend was sustained in 2016 via acceleration in the volume of electronic payments (e-payments) and transactions, with the reliance on cash dispensing contracting,” the report states.

The report provides an analysis of credit card data for 2016 and shows that the number of cards issued increased by 18.2 percent as a result of commercial banks’ “aggressive marketing campaigns”.

However, credit card unpaid balances increased by 2.8 percent to $256.2 million in 2016. There was an increase of 1.6 percent in 2015.

“Growth was mainly associated with the $5,000 and under limit cards, which advanced by 20.5 percent, while the value of credit outstanding for this category fell by 4.1 percent to $111.6 million,” the report states.

“Further, the number of cards with a limit of $5,000 to $10,000, increased by 4.1 percent; however, the corresponding value fell marginally by 0.9 percent to $70.4 million.

“For cards with caps over $10,000, the number of cards grew by 13.2 percent, and the relevant value rose by 20.2 percent to $74.2 million.”



