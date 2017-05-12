Central Bank: Low fuel costs affected electricity, consumer prices

Bahamas Power and Light’s (BPL) average fuel charge decreased by 51.7 percent for the first nine months of 2016 to 9.80 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), according to The Central Bank of The Bahamas’ 2016 Annual Report, released this week.

The reduction in last year’s fuel cost was followed by a 24.7 percent falloff in the same period in 2015, the regulator stated.

The fuel charge is the cost of the fuel purchased by BPL that is used to produce electricity. The cost to customers is reflected in monthly bills as a “fuel surcharge”.

“The reduction in global oil prices in prior periods continued to feed through to the domestic energy market,” the report states.

“Relative to 2015, declines were registered in average per gallon prices of both gasoline and diesel, in the 11 months to November, by 10.6 percent and 11.2 percent to $3.91 and $3.46, respectively.

“Similarly, Bahamas Power and Light’s (BPL) average fuel charge was reduced by 51.7 percent to 9.80¢ per kilowatt hour (kWh) for the nine months to September, following a 24.7 percent falloff in the same period in 2015.”

The report pointed out that as a result of the “prolonged impact” of relatively low international oil prices, average consumer prices declined by 0.35 percent in 2016.

Consumer prices are measured by changes in the Retail Price Index for The Bahamas, and in 2015, the index showed an increase of 1.88 percent.

The reduction in consumer prices for 2016 was attributed to a number of factors.

“Contributing to this outturn, average cost accretions slowed sharply for health, by 11.6 percentage points to 3.8 percent; recreation and culture, by 10.4 percentage points to 0.4 percent; alcohol beverages, tobacco and narcotics, by 8.3 percentage points to 0.5 percent; furnishing, household equipment and routine household maintenance, by 5.3 percentage points to 1.3 percent; and clothing and footwear, by 4.7 percentage points to 0.7 percent,” the report states.

“More muted reductions in inflation rates were noted for communication and miscellaneous goods and services, by 3.2 and 0.7 percentage points to 1.8 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

“Further, following gains of 5.9 percent each in 2015, average costs for restaurants and hotels, and food and non-alcoholic beverages declined by 1.3 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.”

In addition, transportation costs decreased four percent from 5.4 percent in 2015.

The report states that crude oil prices firmed in the latter half of the year.

There was also a reduction in the cost of housing related components — which account for one third of the index — to 1.1 percent.

“Conversely, gains in average education costs quickened by 63 basis points to 5.6 percent,” the report adds.



