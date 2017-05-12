Study: Cuba could become preferred tourist destination

Cuba may be a preferable tourist destination over The Bahamas for U.S. travelers, according to a recent study by management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

The report states that Cuba might draw U.S. travelers away from other Caribbean destinations. The BCG surveyed 500 U.S. travelers — those who had been to Cuba and those considering such a trip — in late 2015 and again in late 2016.

“Some 60 percent of respondents said that they would skip a trip to the Dominican Republic or the Virgin Islands in favor of Cuba, and more than 50 percent said that they would skip a trip to Mexico or The Bahamas,” the report states.

The BCG said its research confirmed that there is “strong and growing interest among U.S. travelers”.

“We project compound annual growth rates of 20 percent to 50 percent in the number of U.S. visitors to Cuba through 2020,” the report states.

The U.S. is one of The Bahamas’ largest and strongest target markets for visitor arrivals.

“In 2016, 30 percent of survey respondents expressed interest in visiting Cuba — an increase over the prior year — and more than 80 percent of them said that they want to go within the next three years,” the study reveals.

“Of this group, roughly one-third said that they want to experience the country before U.S. visitors have a major impact, and 23 percent want to see what life is like under a different political system.”

The report pointed out that Jamaica has made preparations to accommodate cruise visitors interested in going to Cuba.

“Jamaica’s government announced that it would work with the cruise industry to establish Jamaica-Cuba itineraries,” the report states.

The study continues: “Airlines, hotels, and cruise lines will need to develop their understanding of demand and how to stimulate it, as well as how to operate in a centrally controlled country that is suffering from years of under-investment.”

“And Cuba’s authorities will need to quickly invest in the country’s infrastructure to ensure that Cuba can capitalize on this wave of interest and avoid letting a once-in-a-generation opportunity pass by.”



