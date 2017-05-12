New govt to review former govt’s secret energy bid process

Incoming Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest said his new government will look into secret negotiations between New Fortress Energy and the recently ousted Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) government for a liquid natural gas power facility, to be built near the existing power generation plant at Clifton Pier. He added that any deal that may have been struck by the former government before the general election will have to be reviewed to ensure it is in the best interest of the Bahamian people.

A source close to the negotiations, which were revealed on Monday, told Guardian Business that a contract may have been handed over to Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) days before Wednesday’s general election.

The source said New Fortress would, if allowed to build an LNG power plant, sell electricity to BPL through its Clifton distribution system, which it was suggested could lead to staff cuts at BPL, due to the limited need for power generation at BPL’s Clifton Pier facility.

Additionally, a reliable source with intimate knowledge of BPL’s business plan, which was never revealed to the public, said the plan might call for as many as 400 job cuts at the country’s power company.

Only after it was revealed in the media on Monday that the Christie administration was involved in negotiations with a number of energy sector players, including New Fortress Energy, did the Office of the Prime Minister, then headed by Perry Christie, announce that the government had been reviewing proposals for improving the energy sector in The Bahamas.

“The government has been giving consideration to the short and long-term electricity demands throughout The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, with a view to improving both efficiency in the supply of electricity and lowering the cost of electricity to the public.”

The agreement struck for the completion of the Baha Mar development with Hong Kong-based conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) calls for the government to facilitate massive energy and wastewater infrastructure upgrades before the end of 2017.

Now, with a new government positioning itself, there is no telling if this requirement in the deal will go through. And with BPL still attempting to soothe its financial woes and bolster its power generation capacity, the deadline in the Baha Mar deal could be missed.

Guardian Business was provided with information on New Fortress by a source who said New Fortress’ parent company, Fortress Investment Group, does not have experience in building and operating power plants, but in “buying and selling assets”.

“To this end it has no experience,” he said.

The source asserted that New Fortress’ operations in Jamaica have not been what was promised to the Jamaican people, with the company providing LNG prices that exceeded Jamaica Power Supply’s diesel fuel bill.

“And the Jamaican rate payers took the hit straight to the chin,” he said.

“New Fortress has no project management or infrastructure experience with LNG.”

LNG was once a proposition of former PLP member of Parliament Leslie Miller, who proposed an LNG facility on one of The Bahamas’ cays, due to the dangers associated with storing the fuel. But the idea was rejected.



