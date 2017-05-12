Turnquest: FNM govt will have to borrow in the short term

Deputy Leader of the Free National Movement (FNM) Peter Turnquest said yesterday that the incoming government would have to do some short-term borrowing based on its assessment of the country’s current financial state, in an effort to stabilize and further reduce key fiscal indicators such as the national deficit.

Speaking with Guardian Business, Turnquest said the FNM has to perform its own assessment of the country’s finances in order to determine what steps should be taken going forward.

He explained that at this stage, decisions made on financial matters would be “more mechanical”.

“We are trying to understand where we are and learn the system, and make the appropriate adjustments,” he said.

He pointed out that an imperative focus for the incoming government is to control the deficit, which is expected to land at an estimated $350 million by the end of this budget period.

Another key target is to reduce expenditure and increase revenue, simultaneously.

From 2012 to 2017, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) was not able to consecutively reduce current expenditures or significantly boost revenue despite the 2015 introduction of value-added tax (VAT), which totaled $1.14 billion in the span of two years.

Turnquest said matters in relation to the national deficit and debt would be the “most pressing thing”.

“We do have to get control of the budget right away,” he said.

“I think the latest reports have indicated that the current deficit is much higher than the government had initially indicated.

“So, that’s one of the assessments that has to be done to determine exactly where we are.

“I think it is fair to say that we are going to have to do some borrowing in the short-term, that is based upon the information that is available.

“Once we have done our assessments, we will make those decisions. The last thing we want to do is to continue to run up this debt without a real plan to start paying off all of these various loans that we have incurred over the last couple of years.”

The future of VAT

Prior to the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) being wiped out in the 2017 general election, the electorate expressed accountability concerns in regard to VAT and the number of taxes being paid by consumers.

Turnquest said some adjustments to VAT would be made, but at this stage he said it is “not likely” that it would be eliminated.

“I think we have to make some rationalizations between all of the various levels of taxation. We have to see if we can streamline the process and make it easier for individuals and businesses without affecting overall revenue gains,” he said.

Turnquest indicated that there is also a plan in place to promote the stability and growth of businesses in The Bahamas.

The cost of doing business is relatively high in the country.

“There needs to be an adjustment to the business license tax,” Turnquest said.

“To often, we are putting businesses in a very difficult position.

“It should never be the goal of any government to make businesses unprofitable or go out of business as a result of government obligation.

“We are here to facilitate businesses, not to kill it.

“So, we will need to make some changes in that regard.”

The establishment of tax-free zones for Over the Hill and depressed areas was a primary plank in the FNM’s campaign platform.

Turnquest assured that the incoming government has an obligation to “live up to that commitment”.

“This is one of those issues that cut across the economic side of it and go straight into the social side of it,” he said.

“As we empower and uplift these communities, we empower to take care of them and reduce the burden on the government at the same time. We have gotten a tremendous mandate from the inner city.

“We have an obligation to live up to that commitment. That will be a primary focus.”



