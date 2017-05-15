Marianne Hasold-Schilter appointed new Scotiabank director and chairman

Scotiabank (Bahamas) Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Marianne Hasold-Schilter as director and chairperson of the board.

After almost three decades in leadership, Hasold-Schilter retired on April 30, 2017, as executive vice president and chief administrative officer of international banking at Scotiabank, a position she had held since 2011. In that capacity, and during the course of her appointment, Hasold-Schilter’s diverse responsibilities included retail and small business banking; consumer microfinance; operations; contact centers; finance; mergers and acquisitions; integrations and collections; and compliance and marketing for international banking.

Hasold-Schilter joined Scotiabank in 1988 and held progressively senior roles in the areas of audit, electronic banking, corporate and commercial call centers, wealth management and human resources, including senior vice president; leadership and top talent management; and managing director and head of ScotiaMcLeod Direct Investing. She was also senior vice president and chief auditor. In 2012 and 2015 Hasold-Schilter was named one of Canada’s Top 100 most powerful women by the Women’s Executive Network.

The new board chairman is a chartered accountant and holds an honors bachelor of business administration degree from Wilfrid Laurier University. She participated in the Governor General’s Canadian Study Conference and has served on the board of directors of the Learning Disabilities Association of Ontario and on the United Way Toronto Campaign Cabinet. Hasold-Schilter is married with three daughters.

Hasold-Schilter’s appointment follows the retirement of Anthony C. Allen, O.B. E. after 54 years of dedicated service.