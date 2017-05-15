Engineer graduate participates in Aliv trainee program

With a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering technology from the University of The Bahamas, Michael Treco would tell you being a part of the Aliv Graduate Trainee Program has been an awesome three-month journey of using his existing skills and acquiring new proficiencies. Treco currently assists with the Core Network — the brain of the Aliv network, which involves operations and maintenance. He has future plans to pursue a master’s degree in the same discipline.

Aliv established the graduate trainee program as part of its continued outreach to communities throughout the country. The program consists primarily of engineering graduates or graduate trainees from the University of The Bahamas. It seeks to foster early careers and high-performing talent capable of meeting the challenges facing the mobile industry.

Treco said he was inspired to pursue a degree in engineering because he has always had a passion for technology, and engineering allowed him “to get up close” to different types of technology while creating and experimenting with it. He said he joined the Aliv Graduate Trainee Program because it provides those involved with extensive on-the-job training in the field of telecommunications in addition to allowing participants to obtain various certifications.

“So far, I have contributed to the team by working on projects for Aliv’s roaming service plus helping to do various operations to help maintain the integrity of the newest cellular network in The Bahamas,” Treco said. “I have grown in many ways, mainly in learning to handle different tasks and how to improve my time management. At this point, I see no obstacles in my career pursuits as Aliv provides a lot of opportunities to its staff, and there is never a feeling of stagnation — just progress.”

The graduate trainee program prepares participants for specific business and technical roles, such as service and applicant engineers, finance, marketing and sales partners through rotational assignments, projects and intensive course and leadership training.

The graduates will also have an opportunity to engage in distance learning via Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts, and the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom.

Successful trainees at Aliv work in various departments, including sales, marketing, engineering, information technology (IT) and finance.

“This program enables participants to discover and explore numerous career options while allowing Aliv to build a strong team by sourcing the best in Bahamian talent. Through these programs, participants develop skills that equip them to be leaders in their respective fields,” Aliv Chairman Franklyn Butler said. “It is a part of Aliv’s culture to create meaningful and inspiring experiences, and we believe that the graduate trainee program provides these experiences for the youth of the nation.”

To be eligible for the program a candidate must have a bachelor of science degree in engineering or a related technical field; finance, marketing, economics or business, and at least a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale or global equivalent. The candidate should also have strong communication, interpersonal and influencing skills.

For further information, email careers@bealiv.com.



