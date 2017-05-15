Voice services on the decline for the past seven to eight years, says BTC exec.

Based on Bahamian consumer trends, voice services have been on the decline, given the rise in data usage for the past seven to eight years, said Product Development Manager for Mobile at Bahamas Telecommunications (BTC) Leonara Coakley.

Coakley, along with Manager for Mobile Device Management Loukishia Cooper, spoke at a press conference on Friday for BTC’s launch of Samsung’s latest handsets, the Galaxy S8 and S8 plus.

In response to Guardian Business, Coakley explained that consumer trends in The Bahamas' telecoms market have shifted toward more data-led activity versus voice services.

She pointed out that, prior to mobile competitor BeAliv Ltd.’s entrance into the Bahamian telecoms sector, BTC had already noticed the decline in voice services from consumers.

In the last two years, the incumbent has launched an aggressive data promotional activity campaign and also adjusted its data and text plans to provide more cost-effective options for consumers.

“I think before competition we saw the trend with customers moving to data. Maybe for the past seven or eight years customers were moving more from voice and moving to data. That is why WhatsApp is so popular,” said Coakley.

Coakley said there has also been an increase in mobile-to-mobile calling over the past three to four years and, from a data standpoint, there has been a rise in messaging via WhatsApp and Facebook usage.

“They (the consumers) don’t use their landline phones. If they are home they pick up their mobile phone and use it. If they are home they are not going to use their laptop to go search on Walmart or the web for anything,” said Coakley.

CEO of BTC Leon Williams previously told Guardian Business that in a couple of years voice services are "going to be a giveaway" and the telecoms company will just have to find new streams of revenue.