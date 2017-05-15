No ‘tremendous loss’ in mobile subscribers, says BTC VP

Vice President for Mobile at Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) Alphanique Duncombe told Guardian Business that, in spite of mobile competitor BeAliv Ltd., the incumbent has not seen a “tremendous loss” in subscribers and has managed to maintain its subscriber base.

Cable & Wireless Communications (C&W), part owner of BTC, recently said that 6,000 mobile subscribers, both prepaid and postpaid, were lost in the first quarter of 2017 as a result of mobile competition.

However, Duncombe said the loss of 6,000 mobile subscribers is not an “abnormal” occurrence.

“We don't see it as an effect of number portability or an effect of competition,” she said.

Instead, Duncombe pointed out that BTC was able to meet and exceed the budget set out by CWC for mobile activity on a month-over-month basis.

Also, BTC has managed to exceed its mobile subscriber numbers on a year-by-year basis.

Duncombe said BTC recorded 65,000 mobile subscribers in this quarter, as opposed to last year’s 45,000 mobile subscribers for the same period.

"What we have seen is, based on the promotion and activity we have been doing, we have seen our daily revenue coming from our mobile subscribers increase," she said.

"The amount of revenue we are getting in from data has increased month-on-month, so we have been seeing this trend happen for each month in the last quarter."

BTC on mobile number portability

On April 25, mobile number portability (MNP) was launched and allowed

consumers to keep their numbers while switching between the network provider of their choice.

Duncombe said BTC has experienced under 500 subscribers to date who have ported out their numbers.

"We have seen, on both sides, port ins and port outs. We have actually had customers coming back to us from Aliv," she said.

Earlier this month, CEO of Aliv Damian Blackburn told Guardian Business that the company has had "hundreds" of requests from customers to port their numbers to Aliv's numbers.

Nevertheless, Duncombe explained that from an industry standpoint, BTC's performance since the launch of MNP has been successful.

"When we look at industry standards, and when a competitor launches MNP, you have thousands of customers that usually port at any given time," she said.

"BTC’s story is pretty successful in that we have only had a few hundred actually port out, and subsequently had customers porting in."