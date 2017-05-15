Turnquest: First order of business is job creation

Newly-appointed Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest said the new government's first order of business is to get people back to work, and in his first days as the country's minister of finance, to get the country's budget aligned with the Free National Movement’s (FNM) plan.

Turnquest said the new government has to have its first Cabinet meeting before it can release a specific plan for its first months in government, in terms of the economy. But the country's budget is due in just a few weeks and Turnquest said this week he will focus on putting his team together and familiarizing himself with the system.

"We are just getting into the process of understanding what we have available to us currently, and then we'll see how we have to supplement after that," Turnquest said of the Ministry of Finance.

"[We have to] see who is available and see what the system looks like. What we don’t want to do is engage an irrational action, and I certainly don't want to displace persons who have a contribution to make."

Turnquest said it is the FNM government's intention to put Bahamians back into the workforce, especially those in the inner city who struggle to find meaningful employment.

He added that it is of utmost importance for the FNM to correct the state of the country's economy. He has already alluded to borrowing that might have to be done, and former Prime Minister Perry Christie, in a statement conceding the May 10 general election, said he understands the gargantuan task newly-appointed Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has ahead of him — likely alluding to right-siding an economy $7 billion in debt.

"Generally speaking, we understand that we need to get people back to work and get our economy back on track," said Turnquest.

"The focus is going to have to be the budget, which is due in a couple of weeks and seeing how we can adjust the work that is being done to suit the initiatives we want to accomplish this year, which is focused on job creation and the inner city initiative Dr. Minnis put forth."

Turnquest added that his government will have to review many last-minute contracts the previous government entered into.

"There are a number of issues of concern," he said.

"As you know, the former government entered into many contracts and employed many people in the last couple of days before the election. We need to obviously have a look and ensure that those contracts were, in fact, fair and necessary, considering our financial circumstance."