Scotiabank recognized as Latin American retail bank of the year

Scotiabank has been recognized by Retail Banker International (RBI) as the Latin American Retail Bank of the Year for 2017. This is the second year Scotiabank has been recognized by RBI. Last year the bank was awarded the Global Bank with the Best Digital Strategy.

“We are very proud to be recognized by Retail Banker International for our efforts to simplify and enhance personalized banking experiences for our customers,” said Nacho Deschamps, group head, international banking and digital transformation, Scotiabank.

“Our transformation goals are ambitious. We want to lead in customer experience and become a digital leader in our key markets, while leveraging technology to improve our efficiency.”

Retail Banker International has recognized Scotiabank for its ongoing investment, particularly in digital innovation in Latin America and the Caribbean. Scotiabank recently announced the opening of new digital factories in its five priority markets of Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia and Canada and has been deploying its new online and mobile platform across the region. To support customer adoption of new digital capabilities, Scotiabank has been piloting new branch designs that showcase digital channels and focus on financial literacy. The judges also recognized the bank’s partnership with venture capital firm QED Investors to identify promising Latin American financial technology companies that can provide innovative solutions and enhanced experiences for customers.

Winners were honored at an awards ceremony on May 11, in London, England, during the 2017 Retail Banker International Financial Innovation Conference.