Study outlines high cost of living in The Bahamas

The cost of living in The Bahamas is 40 percent higher than in the U.S., according to a study by GoBankingRates, released yesterday.

The Bahamas also ranked fifth among 50 countries in the category of most expensive places to live when compared to New York City. The study noted that New York City is “undoubtedly” one of the most expensive places to live in the U.S.

In comparison to New York City, The Bahamas’ cost of living is four percent higher, rent is 59.4 percent lower, groceries are 3.5 percent higher, and local purchasing power is 65.2 percent lower.

“From the British, colonial buildings of Nassau to the pink sand beaches of Eleuthera, The Bahamas is full of adventures that will make you never want to leave,” the study notes.

“Although the cost of living there isn't much higher than New York City, it's 40 percent more than living in the U.S. in general.

“The cost to buy property there is reasonable at just $130 per square foot, the same as many U.S. cities.

“You might experience a sticker shock at the grocery store, however. You'll pay more than $9 for a gallon of milk, $7.68 for a pound of hamburger and $20 for a bottle of wine.”

Regional partner Jamaica ranked 41 out of 50 countries and its cost of living was 43.1 percent lower when compared to New York City. Rent is 88 percent lower and groceries are 44 percent lower.

Trinidad and Tobago ranked 43 and its cost of living stood at 43.9 percent lower than New York City; rent is 78.9 percent lower.

Both Caribbean countries outperformed The Bahamas on the mentioned metrics.

The study ranks Bermuda as the country with the highest cost of living when compared to New York City.

“Bermuda has the highest cost of living at over 46 percent higher than NYC. Lofty living expenses such as $8 per gallon of gas and $18.74 for a gallon of milk contribute to Bermuda’s sky-high costs,” states GoBankingRates.

The study points out that only five countries have higher costs of living than New York City: Bermuda, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and The Bahamas.

“Bermuda is the only country with higher average rent than NYC (4.8 percent),” the study notes.

“New York City has one of the highest average grocery prices in the world, behind only Bermuda, Switzerland, Iceland and The Bahamas.”

GoBankingRates used online pricing database Numbeo to compose a list of the 50 most expensive places to live.

Each nation was ranked by four metrics: local purchasing power index, rent index, groceries index, and consumer price index.

Each metric was measured against what would be found in New York City, according to GoBankingRates.