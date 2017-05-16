Bahamian scent marketing business freshens Aliv stores and goes international

A Bahamian businessman has invested almost $200,000 to expand his business to South Florida, and announced yesterday that his latest business venture, Scentpressions, is making an impression in Aliv stores across New Providence.

Damalus Curry, who founded Bahamas Outdoor Media in New Providence, told Guardian Business that he took Scentpressions to West Palm Beach to ensure that he can grow beyond the Bahamas market.

Recently Aliv chose Scentpressions to provide ambient scenting for its stores.

“In keeping with its young, optimistic and lively branding, Aliv stores will be infused with the smell of delicious citrus and energizing juniper with a rich cedar wood base,” a Scentpressions press release said.

“Research shows that scent marketing can provide a host of benefits to businesses with physical locations like retail stores, hotels, casinos and spas; such as improved customer mood, increased sales revenue, more frequent repeat visits and a more memorable brand.”

Ramona Julien, operations manager at Infincol (Bahamas) Limited, which manages Aliv stores, said customers continually comment on how great the Aliv stores smell. She said employees enjoy it as well.

“We’re getting a lot of positive feedback from the staff and the customers about how refreshing it is, and how it made them feel a little better when they walked in,” she said.

Julien said Infincol provided Scentpressions with a list of approved scents, with the plan being to make all of the scent profiles in each Aliv store across The Bahamas the same. She said whenever a scent changes, it changes everywhere. They might even change the scent quarterly, according to the season.

According to Scentpressions’ press release, the company uses “state-of-the-art commercial scenting equipment and fragrance oils crafted by top national and international perfumists for an unparalleled scenting experience”.

“In a typical installation, the scent diffusion equipment is attached to the business’ HVAC system for seamless and even scent distribution,” the release revealed.

Curry said many companies have successfully used scent marketing for years, including luxury brands like Hugo Boss, Jimmy Choo, Tiffany, Giorgio Armani, Ritz Carlton Hotels and Resorts, Sofitel and Le Meridien.

“These companies know that every aspect of their environment impacts whether customers feel welcome, engaged and appreciated, and this is especially the case when it comes to the way a space smells,” said Curry.

He said his long-term plan is to break into the international market with Scentpressions. He still operates Bahamas Outdoor Media.

Locally, Scentpressions’ services are utilized by Resorts World Bimini, Pelican Bay, RIU Paradise Island, Melia Nassau Beach Resort, Island Luck and A Sure Win. In the U.S. its customers are Ritz Carlton Miami, Sea Gallery, Versace and the Sonnesta Hotel, among others.

“My intention was really to build it as a global company,” said Curry.