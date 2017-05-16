Flowers urging new govt to revisit web shop policies

CEO of FML Group Craig Flowers is urging the new government to revisit some policies in the gaming industry which he thinks were not properly implemented by the former Christie administration.

Speaking with Guardian Business yesterday, Flowers said the ten-year web shop moratorium put in place under the former government makes “no sense at all”, since it does not address the number of web shops that each operator is allowed to have.

“I thought there was a great opportunity missed by the last administration by not making a public statement as it relates to the amount of stores it is going to allow in the country,” he said.

Flowers explained that under former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham’s 2007 administration, the amount of web shops owned by an operator was to be regulated.

However, he said that consideration was “completely ignored and dropped” when the Christie administration became the government in 2012.

He added that the interest of the Christie administration as it relates to gaming appeared to be more about revenue collection.

Flowers also agreed that there is still “a lot of work to do” in the gaming sector for the new Minnis administration. Last year, web shops were granted official licenses allowing them to operate as legal entities.

“I think when they review this process, they will find in it that there should be a lot of things that need or can be changed to improve the industry,” said Flowers.

He added that he thinks the regulations currently in place are fine but some policies “were neglected from being properly implemented from the previous administration”.

“I think that if the government of today feels fit for the industry to continue, they should revisit what has been put in place,” said Flowers.

He continued: “I think there is very little we can say or answer at this junction because of the fact that there is a new government, and the new government has to first take a position to address the local gaming industry.

“I think once that is done, there can be a reasonable question asked of us as it relates to our position or views going forward.”

More about the money

Flowers said the moratorium has “no real value” without certain issues being addressed.

“I still think that it makes no sense at all,” he said.

“I did not even comment on it because I think it meant absolutely nothing.

“I think government should have some say to the amount of stores allowed in the country and not much about how many licenses are issued.”

Flowers said there was a “huge desire” by the Christie administration to retrieve the maximum amount of revenue from the gaming sector.

He said that with each store opened, there is a large fee the Gaming Board receives.

“This whole exercise seems to be one of revenue collection by the former administration,” he said.

“That is where it ended up in my summation and I think that it was not the right approach for the betterment of the industry.”