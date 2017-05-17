Health and wellness company hoping to trim the fat with new corporate program

Health and wellness is one of the fastest growing economic sectors worldwide, but according to one fitness expert, The Bahamas, with a 90 percent obesity rate within the workforce, is behind in cashing in on the craze. He suggested the local private sector is further behind the rest of the world, as he rolls out a new corporate wellness program for the country.

Ethan Quant, founding partner of Elite Fitness, said many people start the process of getting fit because of the hype surrounding health and wellness, but do not commit fully to a healthy lifestyle. He told Guardian Business that a 2015 survey conducted by his company revealed that 90 percent of Bahamians in the private sector are overweight or obese.

Quant said corporate wellness programs are important, but are almost always left out of the annual budgets of many local, large corporations.

“People aren’t making real lifestyle changes, and that’s why corporate Bahamas plays such a big role; because when you look at corporate wellness globally, everyone is light years ahead of us,” he said. “We don’t have a corporate wellness culture here.”

Quant’s company has developed a new corporate wellness program that he hopes big businesses can and will buy into, in order to keep their staff fit and healthy. Elite Fitness has spent the last two and a half years working with corporate Bahamas to understand the challenges it faces, introducing a cost-effective approach to corporate wellness, according to Quant.

He said Elite Fitness has developed “The Biggest Loser Weight Loss and Body Transformation Challenge”, which is an eight-week wellness and fitness challenge companies can use to introduce a corporate wellness culture throughout their entire organization. The web-based platform allows companies to include its branches and locations throughout The Bahamas and the region.

“We are always looking for ways to add value to our clients. This new initiative offers companies in The Bahamas and the region a new and innovative tool to combat workplace obesity, and put the health and wellness of their management and staff as a priority without breaking the bank,” said Quant.

The program includes customized online registration, a meal guide, the Elite Fitness mobile app, online support and social media platforms.

“Most companies will tell you straight up ‘We don’t have the budget for that’, so their solution will be to have a trainer come in one to two times a week for a month and get people jumping around,” said Quant.

“We have a live chat feature on the mobile app. We have online support and what we find is, a lot of people have a lot of questions and a lot of people wonder if this thing can work.

“If you have the company enforcing wellness and giving rewards for making healthy lifestyle choices, if you spend the majority of your time living a healthy life, it will trickle into the rest of your life.”

Quant said The Bahamas needs more companies that will fully implement corporate wellness programs.

“They will benefit too, by decreased absenteeism and higher morale. If you trim the fat and have a leaner, more productive workforce who are healthier and happier, it improves the company all around.”