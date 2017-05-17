Komolafe: Bahamas needs risk management framework to counter natural disasters

Chairman of the Bahamas Insurance Association (BIA) Emmanuel Komolafe asserted the need for The Bahamas to develop a risk management framework in case of a national disaster, as the 2017 hurricane season draws near.

In light of Hurricanes Matthew and Joaquin, Komolafe told Guardian Business yesterday that both storms highlighted the “vulnerabilities” of The Bahamas and how fiscal conditions could be adversely impacted.

"We must adopt a multi-faceted approach which considers and potentially includes inter alia, a disaster relief/recovery/contingency fund, catastrophic risk insurance (CCRIF), private insurance, captives, access to credit facility and microfinance particularly for MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) and microinsurance for low-income earners to minimize the drain on public finances in the event of a natural disaster,” said Komolafe.

The BIA executive pointed out that the only positive arising from Hurricane Matthew was the injection of funds from insurance claim payments and the inflow of foreign currency.

Providing an update on Hurricane Matthew claims, Komolafe noted that total claims incurred by general insurance companies that are members of the BIA as a result of Hurricane Matthew have totaled just over $409 million as at the end of March 2017.

This figure was derived from submissions by a majority of the local general insurers who are members of the BIA.

Only a week after Hurricane Matthew left The Bahamas, the BIA had estimated that the insurance industry expected the insured losses to be in excess of $400 million.

Data to date shows that 65 percent of total claims were incurred in Grand Bahama, while New Providence accounted for 31 percent of the total.

“Based on the latest submissions to the BIA, private property claims encompassed 25.4 percent of total property claims, and commercial property claims accounted for 74.6 percent,” Komolafe stated.

“Submissions on claims incurred for New Providence are as follows: property ($120 million), motor ($3 million), marine ($1.6 million) and engineering ($402,000).”

In a further breakdown of the claims incurred, Komolafe noted that property claims accounted for $401 million, or 98.1 percent; motor $4.2 million, or one percent; and marine $2.4 million, or 0.6 percent.

The BIA’s assessment showed that the total property insured in New Providence was approximately $10.8 billion, or 65 percent, of the total property aggregates for The Bahamas, and $4.2 billion in Grand Bahama, or 25 percent, of the total.

On Grand Bahama, submissions on claims incurred showed that property amounted to $265 million, motor was $1 million, marine was at $674,000 and engineering was at $533,000.

Komolafe also pointed out that the inflow of foreign currency from reinsurance recoveries was estimated to be between $250 million and $300 million.

“Insurance claim payments and the inflow of foreign currency from the insurance industry has had the effect of not only generating economic activity in the construction and retail sectors, but also boosting the foreign reserves,” he said.

“This injection of funds into the economy is the only positive arising from Hurricane Matthew, if there is any.

“The importance of the insurance industry as a risk transfer mechanism is apparent, based on the fact that the speed and value of insurance payments have been instrumental in the recovery process.”