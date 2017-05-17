IDB study: Bahamas’ crime-related costs highest in the Caribbean

A study released this week by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) reveals that The Bahamas has the highest crime-related costs in the Caribbean. This includes costs incurred by the government, costs incurred by the private sector, social costs and private security wages.

The costs related to crime represented between 3.09 and 4.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), as of 2013. In addition, the costs incurred by the government for crime in that year alone, were estimated to be $98.8 million to $167.15 million.

The IDB study, called "Restoring Paradise in the Caribbean: Combatting Violence with Numbers”, used a Caribbean crime victimization survey (CCVS) to gauge the level of crime in each Caribbean country.

The Bahamas was listed among the top three countries to spend the least on the administration of justice, at about only 0.06 percent of GDP. Yet, the country’s spending for citizen security is two-thirds as high as spending for education or health.

“In Jamaica, public spending on security is as high as spending on health, but less than half of what is spent on education, while in Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago, the share of spending on security is much lower than that spent on the other sectors,” the report states.

The report notes that social costs, which include homicides, other crimes and the imprisoned, are the highest in The Bahamas, where they represent almost 0.9 percent of GDP.

In comparison, the social costs of crime in Jamaica are about 0.5 percent of GDP, according to the report.

The study points out that income foregone because of homicides represents almost 0.5 percent of GDP in The Bahamas.

“Concerning our social cost estimates, homicides are by far the largest

contributors to social costs in all countries except Barbados,” said the IDB.

The Bahamas recorded 111 homicides last year and over 620 murders in the past five years.

The highest value in forgone income of the imprisoned population was seen in The Bahamas at about 0.35 percent of GDP. Barbados followed with the second highest value.

The cost of crime in the private sector as of 2013 was 1.9 percent in The Bahamas.

The report said that cyber crimes appear to be a bigger problem in Caribbean countries such as The Bahamas, with 41 percent of all businesses reporting Internet fraud last year.

“With the exceptions of The Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago (both reporting two cases), the other countries reported no cases of paying ransom for kidnapping victims,” said the report.