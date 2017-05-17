Bank of The Bahamas reports $11 million loss

Bank of The Bahamas (BOB) released its financial statements for the first quarter of 2017 yesterday, revealing losses of $11 million, $5 million more than the bank reported in the first quarter of 2016. Its losses continue, even after the bank was bailed out by the government last year.

The new Free National Movement (FNM) government has declared that it will not allow BOB to fail. Meanwhile The Central Bank of the Bahamas (CBOB) has suggested the government-owned bank sue government officials and former government officials who are in the top 20 in terms of multimillion-dollar arrears on the bank’s books.

Bad loans at the bank, according to its financial statements, stand at almost $95 million.

Last week, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham suggested that the Progressive Liberal Party-led government wrongfully used $50 million in public funds to bail out BOB.

The bank, in its financial statements, revealed that it has “various legal proceedings” that are “pending that challenge certain actions of the bank”. And though the bank explains that these court actions are loan related and “are reactions to steps taken by the bank to collect delinquent loans and enforce its rights against collateral securing such loans”, BOB does not expect that the results from the proceedings will be material. Bank customers and shareholders have yet to know if the bank will pursue litigation against former senior government officials and civil servants.

“Litigation is a common occurrence in the banking industry due to the nature of the business undertaken,” BOB said in its financial statements.

“The bank has legal counsels for managing legal claims.

“Once professional advice has been obtained and the amount of loss reasonably estimated, the bank makes adjustments to account for any adverse effects which the claims may have on its financial standing.”

The adminstration of Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has yet to take a position on BOB, as it readies itself to govern the country. But the bank’s regulator, CBOB, has made its position clear on how the bank is to proceed in dealing with loan arrears connected to high ranking officials, reportedly valued in the millions.

The bank’s financials explained that last year the government “in its capacity as the major shareholder of the bank” released government funds to pay preference shareholders. That amount was $816,000.

And according to BOB, “there is no obligation for the bank to repay the amounts remitted”.

“Subsequently, no further dividend payments were made,” the financial statements said. “During the period, the bank paid no dividends to ordinary shareholders.”

It is likely government will continue to bail out BOB until a solution to its deficit problems are realized.

BOB’s shares are publicly traded and listed on the Bahamas International Securities Exchange (BISX), and investors, some 3,000 outside of the government’s 79 percent ownership, are likely nervous about the bank’s future.