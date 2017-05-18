WSC celebrates 2017 essay and video winners

The Water and Sewerage Corporation’s (WSC) May observance of Water Month has become synonymous with the corporation’s annual essay and video competition, which gives high school-aged students the opportunity to show the impact of water on The Bahamas and the world’s water issues.

This annual event has become increasingly prestigious, not just because of its great prizes, but also the exposure given to the work of participating students, whose winning essays and videos are posted on the company’s social media pages and gain huge audience views. This year's theme, “Water and the Environment: How do they Coexist?” encouraged this year’s entrants to examine how their water usage impacts the wider environment and conversely how their everyday habits, with respect to waste disposal and other matters, impact the safety and quality of our local water supply.

“Our theme this year bridges the stream of consciousness for Bahamians and will hopefully make them and everyone aware of how our lifestyle choices impact both the environment and our water,” said Visna Armbrister WSC public affairs manager. “We hope it gets people to start making better decisions here and around the world, as water is a necessity of life.”

Scores of students from high schools across the country created and submitted entries for the Water & Sewerage Corporation’s annual essay and video competition and were subject to very stringent judging criteria, which took into consideration their interpretation of the theme, research, the style of the video and the use of technology.

“It is very refreshing to see young people use their skills to develop things like videos and also taking the time to do things like research and be a part of an initiative like this, both on the video side and the essay side” explained WSC General Manager Glen Laville. “I was impressed with the caliber of entries and the quality of the work.”

After much deliberation, three students in each category were chosen as the top achievers for their video and essay submissions. In the essay category, Megan Brown, a tenth grader from the Nassau Christian Academy and one of two girls to secure winning submissions, took first prize. Her essay showed the relationship between water and the environment and the impact of water on the lives of all living things.

“I’m very proud of my achievement” Megan explained. “At the beginning, I was a bit skeptical because I didn’t believe in myself the way my teacher did, I didn’t see what she saw, and this has taught me to trust myself a little more.”

Rounding out the top three in the essay category were Trevon Stubbs of Aquinas College and D’Asia Russell, who was the only Grand Bahama student to place in this year’s finals.

In the video category, Trayias Bowe took the top honors. The eleventh grader from Aquinas College was joined by his fellow schoolmate Kendyll Curry, who took second place, and Calvin Brown of the C.V. Bethel Senior High School, to round out the top three. “I feel great!” Trayias exclaimed. “I’m really excited about winning the scholarship, I’m hoping to attend Acadia or Trent University when I’m done with school!”

The winners of this year’s competition received laptops, tablets and the first place winners also received a one-year scholarship to an accredited college or university of their choosing.



