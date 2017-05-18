IDB: Employment does not preclude criminality

The idea that employment alone helps to reduce crime is being debunked, especially when persons are faced with conditions such as poor wages and little to no drive in building a future in a particular career.

Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Research Coordinator Heather Sutton told Guardian Business yesterday that “Employment that has low wages and has no career prospective does not tend to provide a deterrent to crime.”

Sutton, who co-authored the IDB’s recent publication “Restoring Paradise in the Caribbean: Combatting Violence with Numbers”, explained that unemployment programs are insufficient in helping to reduce crime.

The former Christie administration launched a $22 million apprenticeship program aimed at reducing youth unemployment. Under the 2007 Ingraham administration, a 52-week jobs program was enacted with the same objective.

“I would say those programs are important in their own right. They are necessary but insufficient in reducing crime. Those programs are not designed to reduce crime and violence, said Sutton.

She explained that by significantly focusing on unemployment programs, governments and related officials tend to miss the point that “crime and employment co-exist”.

Sutton referenced a study by the University of The Bahamas, which found that the majority of offenders, at the time of their arrests, were actually employed.

“It is not a matter of simply employment. It is much broader than that,” she said.

Sutton contended that in order to really reduce crime, unemployment programs on their own would not do so.

She said that reducing crime requires both sound prevention – where employment is one piece of the puzzle – and smart, proactive law enforcement. Judicial and corrections systems are another.

“We need specific employment programs for at-risk youth that go beyond the ability to gain employment and have more to do with cognitive factors such as aggression, impulsiveness, conflict resolution skills,” she said.

The research official noted that there is no direct correlation between economic growth and crime, or between poverty and crime.

“Many countries around the world, in fact the whole Latin American-Caribbean (LAC) region over the last decade, has experienced fairly good economic growth and we have seen nothing but increasing crime rates,” said Sutton.

“What we do see is that income does affect various factors that are related to crime. Your income is associated with where you live, levels of education, family structure and parental support provided to youth. “

She added, however, that there does seem to be some relationship between unemployment for specific segments of the population that are at a higher risk at committing offenses.



