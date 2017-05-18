Baha Mar president: Reservations for summer exceeding expectations

President of Baha Mar Graeme Davis told Guardian Business yesterday that reservations have exceeded management’s expectations for travel this summer.

"Phase one opening of Baha Mar launched with tremendous excitement. Live reservations have exceeded our expectations, and the overall demand is extremely strong for summer travel.” said Davis.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests and international visitors to The Bahamas to experience Baha Mar and all of the guest offerings and amenities.”

Baha Mar Senior Vice President of Administration and External Affairs Robert Sands said the mega-resort has been getting a great response from tourists and locals since its doors opened on April 21, especially for last weekend’s Mother’s Day celebrations.

Sands said interest in the $4 billion resort has been growing, with reservations continuing to come in since the system was opened on May 8.

“The response has been very positive, and the guests have been overwhelmed by the experience,” Sands said.

He added that the resort has seen a combination of local patrons and hotel guests from other properties come through its doors, even as certain parts of the resort are still under construction. Those areas under construction are related to the SLS and Rosewood hotels.

“As a condition of our occupancy certificate, those areas not yet approved have been cordoned off and we’ve put up decorative barriers,” Sands said.

The SLS hotel is expected to be opened by the third quarter of this year, while the Rosewood tower will take several months longer, and open in the first quarter of 2018. Sands said SLS is on schedule.

Even as Baha Mar slowly churns to life, there is still doubt over the future of the resort, following the overwhelming election victory by the Free National Movement (FNM).

A recent report from Gamingusacorp.com suggested that Baha Mar could be delayed because of the country’s change in government.

“If you thought everything surrounding Baha Mar was strange before, it may get even weirder now that Bahamian residents gave Perry Christie the boot as prime minister,” the report stated.

“Now that Free National Movement Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis has won and Christie’s Progressive Liberty Party has lost the vast majority of seats in the House of Assembly, things should get fun,” the report continued.

“Remember that the casino resort sale to Chow Tai Fook Enterprises was not officially completed. Christie had warned residents that Minnis would try to sell Baha Mar, something which could cause delays.”



