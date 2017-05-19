BPL insists it will meet summer power demands

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) is insisting that it will be able to meet the power needs of New Providence this summer as the island’s power needs peak.

The company, in a press release, said its capital projects and maintenance activities have shored up New Providence’s distribution system enough to handle the demand, even as the Grand Hyatt towers and convention center of Baha Mar come fully online.

“Capital projects and maintenance activities during the last twelve months placed a great deal of emphasis on making certain BPL is able to meet the expected summer peak from both a generation and distribution standpoint,” the release states.

“BPL is pleased to confirm high confidence with its summer readiness program to deliver consistent and reliable electricity during the summer period.”

Last year, as PowerSecure was getting its feet wet with The Bahamas’ power company, BPL struggled to keep the lights on, citing in yesterday’s press release that “between June – September 2016, BPL experienced challenges due to low generation availability and reliability, therefore resulting in periods where the system demand exceeded the available supply”.

BPL seems to be sure that Bahamians will not

experience the same levels of outages as last year, because it has “upgraded and strengthened its generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure”. BPL added that it has also brought in additional rental units in order to supplement its generation capacity.

BPL also took into consideration the extra capacity needed to service Baha Mar, especially given that Baha Mar President Graeme Davis told Guardian Business on Wednesday that occupancies could exceed the mega-resort’s expectations.

“BPL also took into account the need for additional capacity to service the Baha Mar resort and other new loads, as well as the previously recorded system demand in its projections,” BPL said in its release.

“While the expected peak this summer is estimated at 255MW, BPL advises that its current generation availability is over 345MW, 90MW higher than the projected summer peak demand.

“Furthermore, transmission cables between the Blue Hills Power Station and Big Pond Sub-station have been replaced and upgraded to improve the capacity and reliability of the transmission system.”

BPL said it will continue to make improvements to its infrastructure while investing in new products and technologies to enhance its operations.