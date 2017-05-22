BIA unchanged on NHI; looks forward to dialogue with new govt

The Bahamas Insurance Association (BIA) is looking forward to working with the Minnis administration on National Health Insurance (NHI) going forward, and its position for a prudent rollout remains unchanged.

Chairman of the BIA Emmanuel Komolafe told Guardian Business that the BIA reached out to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands, and would be meeting with them in the days ahead.

Prior to the 2017 general election, the former Christie administration launched NHI’s $100 million primary care phase on April 24.

As of May 18, over 15,000 persons had enrolled for primary care, and over 11,000 beneficiaries had been matched with their selected primary care doctors, according to NHI's website.

The next phase of NHI is selected catastrophic coverage, followed by full benefits coverage.

Komolafe said the BIA’s position on NHI remains unchanged.

“The BIA fully supports the concept of universal health coverage (UHC) as a progressive social initiative,” he said.

“We remain of the view that the expansion of the UHC system in The Bahamas should be carried out in a prudent and pragmatic manner with due regard for the economic realities we face as a nation.

“Our offer, as stated in times past, remains on the table; we stand ready to use our talent, expertise and infrastructure to assist the government to achieve its noble goal of UHC.

“We are hopeful that the government will accept our offer and leverage the resources within the private sector to bring about comprehensive healthcare reform.”

Komolafe welcomed recent comments made by Dr. Sands on the government's intention to engage the insurance industry and other stakeholders in meaningful consultation on NHI going forward.

"The BIA anticipates a cordial and productive relationship built on mutual respect with the government," he said.

"We expect ongoing dialogue and open communication with the new government on the way forward with NHI.

"We are also pleased that the new government has committed to openness, transparency and accountability.

"We look forward to the release of relevant reports on NHI that will provide for the exchange of ideas and informed discourse on this vital initiative."