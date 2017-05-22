BREA president outlines pros of consulting licensed real estate agent

Newly-elected Bahamas Real Estate Association (BREA) President Christine Wallace-Whitfield urged consumers interested in renting or buying property to consult a licensed real estate agent in order to avoid paying more for a property that is valued at less.

Speaking with Guardian Business, Wallace-Whitfield explained that consumers are at risk of being overcharged if they do not perform proper research before purchasing/renting a property.

And for lessors, she advised against hiking rental prices up too high because people may not pay the asking price.

“When you are looking at a $900 one-bedroom in a certain area, it could be a little higher as opposed to a two-bedroom in another area,” said Wallace-Whitfield.

“Also, sometimes they will ask a little bit higher because maybe they have just built a new product fully furnished and never lived in before.

“But sometimes when you ask too high, you could be pricing yourself out of the market because generally for a one-bedroom you may get $650.

“Everybody has a right to ask for what they want. But at the end of the day, those people that are asking for a high, ridiculous amount even though they have a brand new product, they are going to try but they are not going to get it.

“We, the public, know that it should be more around $700.

“What is going to end up happening is, it is going to end up staying on the market. And eventually, they are going to have to reduce the price.”

The real estate veteran said it is best to reach out to a real estate professional who would know what certain properties should cost.

Lessors can also be advised on how much to invest into a property. “Even though you may want to get $900, your property is only going to be worth $700 to $750,” she explained.

“We always stress to contact a licensed BREA representative when you are looking at a rental or sale of any sort of real estate, " said Wallace-Whitfield.

“Do your homework.

“Sometimes you are protected when you go through a real estate agent because we know the market.

“We know what certain things should cost.

“They (real estate agents) are the ones that really know the market.

"We stay educated by looking in the paper and looking at our Bahamas’ Multiple Listing Service (MLS).

“We can factor in price changes and ranges.”