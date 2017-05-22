Super Value makes case for cancellation of almost $400K in fines

Super Value is hoping to recoup thousands of dollars in fines, approximately $400,000, that was levied against it by the Department of Inland Revenue, according to a letter obtained by The Nassau Guardian, written by the supermarket's vice president and addressed to Acting Comptroller of VAT Simon Wilson and Chief Valuation Officer Roger Forbes.

Super Value Vice President Candy Kelly spared no words in her letter to both Wilson and Forbes, accusing the Department of Inland Revenue of myriad inaccuracies with regard to the supermarket's value-added tax (VAT) filings and the wrongful levying of fines Kelly insists were brought on because of government error and no fault of Super Value. She claimed that the Department of Inland Revenue developed a new "portal system, which you have developed unknown to us" which caused inaccuracies in the company's VAT filings.

"It cost a couple hundred thousand dollars to re-engineer software and machinery to accommodate VAT pricing initially at the registers and it will cost approximately the same to change to your new amended system," Kelly said in her letter.

"These costs, together with our fines of

approximately $400,000, all add to the increased cost of living and cut back on employment.

"Recently, when we changed to VAT inclusive pricing our sales dropped ten percent and your VAT receipts decreased accordingly."

"We demand that you return our $75,000.00 fine for pricing... and also request that you cancel the penalty of $317,000.00 late fee on our business license payment of $3,183,000.00, which is government’s error because legislators did not give auditors enough time to audit and sign off on our $225 million in sales. Our case could have been referred to the tribunal and settled, if it had been set up according to the act."

Kelly gave an example of the hit the supermarket has taken since the implementation of VAT on just one item: "We sell jumbo cantaloupes for $2.99 and the consumer is aware that they have to pay VAT at the register, but since we priced the melons inclusive, for example $3.21, it is still in their mind that VAT has to be paid at the register and they decide that they cannot afford it."

Recently appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest, told Guardian Business that he has heard of Super Value's concerns and though a copy of Kelly's letter has been sent to him, he has yet to see it.

Despite The Bahamas receiving many kudos for its successful implementation of VAT, there have been some complaints from the business community about the hit their companies have taken since taking the tax to their customers. Super Value has always railed against the new tax.

Kelly said in her letter that it is Super Value's recommendation that stores go back to exclusive pricing "and let merchants make the choice" of whether an item will be VAT inclusive or not inclusive "as they do in New Zealand".

Kelly said in her letter that Super Value is "probably one of the largest taxpayers in the country and up until today we still do not know who is in charge of VAT". Turnquest said Financial Secretary and Acting Comptroller of VAT Simon Wilson is in charge for the time being.

"Hopefully, the new minister will make a determination and inform us accordingly," she said.