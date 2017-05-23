BAMSI erects greenhouse in Deadman’s Cay, Long Island

The Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) continues its program to establish greenhouses throughout the southeastern Bahamas, with the latest structure erected in Deadman’s Cay, Long Island, on Friday.

The greenhouse concept introduces new technology that will impact the production cycle of bananas and other crops, both in quantity and availability, said Alaasis Braynen, BAMSI chief executive officer. The announcement comes after the agriculture agency constructed specialized greenhouses in Eleuthera and Long Island aimed at reducing the issues of seasonality, production costs for the nation’s farmers and stabilizing the price of produce.

Banana suckers, currently being stored in small plastic bags, will be planted in the greenhouse in a move to provide optimal nutrient and water proportions. The greenhouse environment allows for a more controlled setting than that found in the field.

“The Bahamas has been plagued with a production problem due to seasonality. With this new technology the greenhouse is able to nurture and grow varieties of produce throughout the year, which improves availability for the Bahamian consumer and stabilizes prices.”

Similar to traditional greenhouses, the new technology controls the environment within which the plants grow, but it takes it a step further. The plastic-coated tunnels capture the temperature, reduce the amount of irrigation needed, and also help to bear down on the cost of fertilization and pesticides, as these can now be channeled through the irrigation system.

Braynen also pointed out the new technology is cost effective and allows land which is normally not considered arable to become productive because of the density using the fields.

“We have increased production which means pounds per acre is much higher, which translates to more revenue. It also allows for increased production throughout the southeastern islands, which are challenged with the cost of agricultural inputs and limited rainfall.”

BAMSI’s plan is to create a network of greenhouses across the central and southeastern Bahamas. Greenhouses are currently in Eleuthera and Long Island. The technology means that crops can be grown and produced within two months, which is a shorter period of time than normal.