BHTA, Walden University honor ‘tourism champion’ from Harbourside Resort

The Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) has partnered with Walden University, global leader in student-centered online education, to recognize individuals who deploy the highest level of service and performance in their varying capacities of employment.

“Tourism champions” are honored at a luncheon hosted by Walden University, where fellow employees, peers and management gather to congratulate their respective tourism champion. Each champion is awarded a $2500 Walden University scholarship, and employees of BHTA member organizations are offered a 25 percent discount on Walden University online courses.

This month’s tourism champion, Blanche Sears, assistant manager/owner services, Harbourside Resort, Atlantis, was recognized for her years of dedication and her continued commitment to providing the highest level of service and professionalism.

“We are most pleased with the tourism champion program; the response has been incredible, as employers are eager to put their chosen champion forward to be recognized,” states Carlton Russell, president of the BHTA. “It is a gratifying experience for all involved. Recognition programs, such as the tourism champion, continue to be an effective way to promote and support an environment where customer service and genuine hospitality is a natural component of our tourism product.”



