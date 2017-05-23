National culinary team weeks away from ‘Taste of the Caribbean’

The national culinary team is mere weeks away from the 2017 Taste of the Caribbean Competition, which will be held in Miami, Florida, from June 2nd to 6th.

The prestigious, regional culinary competition will pit the culinary prowess of the Bahamian team against a dozen Caribbean teams, all vying to emerge from the competition victorious, adorned with gold medals, and, hopefully, the coveted title of Caribbean National Team of the Year.

The 2017 Bahamian team consists of a new slate of chefs and mixologists who have been training at the University of The Bahamas’ Culinary Hospitality Management Institute (CHMI) for a number of months in preparation for the high-stakes competition.

The Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) facilitates the journey to the competition and the team’s attendance each year as part of an overarching effort to support and promote Bahamian culture and culinary awareness, as destinations throughout the region, and on an international scale, recognize the importance of having a unique, distinct, indigenous and delectable culinary component as an integral part of their tourism product.

In addition, the competition provides a forum for learning, as the team’s young, burgeoning chefs are exposed to varying, intense environments throughout the training process and during the competition.

“The most important and gratifying part of the BHTA’s participation in Taste of the Caribbean is watching the young chefs flourish as they work side by side with established, seasoned chefs. They revel in the experience and soak up everything they can from the older chefs,” states Carlton Russell, president of the BHTA. “Not just cooking skills, but foundational life skills: self-discipline, determination, tenacity, confidence, how to deal with fear, pressure. The mentoring that takes place is invaluable for our next generation of culinarians.”

The chefs on the national culinary team are sponsored by their respective employers who represent a wide cross section of hotel properties and institutions in The Bahamas including: the University of The Bahamas’ CHMI, Atlantis, Baha Mar, Courtyard Marriott, Melia Nassau Beach resort, Sandals Royal Bahamian and One and Only Ocean Club. In addition, a young chef from Grand Bahama is supported by the Grand Bahama Island Tourism Board (GBITB). CHMI is providing the training facilities for the team as they prepare for competition.

In addition to the corporate sponsors, the national culinary team’s participation is made possible through partners and sponsors such as the Ministry of Tourism and Cable Bahamas, key platinum sponsors of the team; Sandals Royal Bahamian, gold sponsors; Bahamian Brewery; Bahamas Food Services; Bahamasair; Betty K Shipping; Cassava Grill and Manuelo Lettuce Eat.