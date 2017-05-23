Deloitte: Businesses need to re-evaluate and foster risk

Deloitte Global released a report yesterday advising that companies take another look at risk and discover how it can be used to create value in companies.

The globally-recognized accounting firm, which has offices on New Providence, surveyed board members and more than 300 senior managers or board representatives to better understand how they view their organization’s capabilities in balancing risk and reward, according to a press release by the company.

The report, entitled “Taking aim at value: Avoid overconfidence and look again at risk”, exposed what the report deemed overconfidence in companies’ risk awareness.

“The results of this survey show companies can use risk management to not only protect value, but as a competitive advantage to power performance,” the release notes.

“In fact, nearly nine in 10 survey respondents believe value creation should be a key focus of risk management, yet only one in five are taking the steps needed to implement the obvious improvements.

“And three out of five say their organizations are susceptible to the profound forces of innovation and disruption which the global business landscape faces today. This report explores these gaps and how organizations can use risk to create, as well as protect, value.”

The report suggested that chief risk officers (CRO) should be promoted to business partners “in order for organizations to build closer alignment between value creation and risk”.

“As the role of the CRO is increasingly seen as a business partner moving forward, 58 percent of respondents say their CROs should spend significantly more time performing the strategic role in which they participate in setting the strategic direction of the company and align risk management strategies accordingly.”

Some key themes revealed by the survey included building a closer alignment between value creation and risk, establishing and optimizing the role of the CRO and forging responses to companies’ most strategic risks and opportunities.

“Historically, risk management has been a reactive or check-the-box exercise,” said Sam Balaji, Deloitte Global risk advisory leader.

“Companies are beginning to elevate and closely link the risk conversations to business strategy and drive superior performance. Senior executives are now becoming more proactive and deliberate in assessing risks and utilizing them to differentiate and create value in addition to protecting value.”

He continued, “Business leaders should recalibrate and fortify their risk management programs to ensure strong alignment with business strategy, linking them to value creation and differentiation. Given the pace of change and these findings, it is clear that a healthy dose of self-reflection accompanied by concrete action is imperative to harness the power of risk management to achieve market leadership.”