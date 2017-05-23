Aliv reaches out to its customers following network outage

Chief Aliv Officer Damian Blackburn said a critical part of Aliv’s operation is to quell customer concerns over outages as quickly as possible and to restore any outages just as fast, after the new mobile provider suffered several glitches late last week.

Blackburn said the company sends text messages to its customers notifying them that an outage has occurred and keeps them abreast of the situation. He said fiber cables that supply its network were damaged last week, causing an outage to parts of New Providence.

“We have glitches, and when we have glitches we apologize for them,” he said.

“Sometimes things happen that are outside our control, but we’re here to bring our best possible experience.

“We have a policy... we had a couple of incidents late last week where fiber connected to our sites was damaged and we lost connectivity to some parts of New Providence, but our policy is to let people know we know, and to keep people updated as the service is being repaired.”

Blackburn said damage and outages are an “inevitable feature” of any network, “particularly of fiber that’s on poles”. However, he insisted that Aliv’s Cable Bahamas partners have been quick to repair the damaged cables and restore Aliv’s network.

“I think it’s only fair that customers know and we apologize for the break in their service, which is what we do here at Aliv,” Blackburn said.

Aliv has been ramping up its marketing after cautiously porting numbers in the first weeks of mobile number portability because of glitches.

Blackburn said Aliv has created the most “aggressive promotion” The Bahamas has ever seen to get customers to bring their existing numbers over from Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) to Aliv. He said Aliv has gotten upwards of 1,000 people who have ported their numbers.

“I’m getting a lot of good feedback from people,” said Blackburn.

“Last week we announced very strong promotions. If you’re a BTC postpaid customer we encourage you to come and port and number and you will receive a free iPhone SE or a free Samsung S7... if you port your number and buy a liberty $120 plan.

“So we encourage everyone to do that. It’s probably the most aggressive promotion that’s ever been seen in the mobile market in The Bahamas and we look forward to welcoming all those people whose number is critically important to them to Aliv as quickly as possible.”

Blackburn continues to tout Aliv’s new network as the best and fastest new network in the region and the world.

”Critical to me is that we deliver the best possible network experience,” he said.

“Our LTE network provides data performance from your smartphone that has never been seen here in The Bahamas and, quite frankly, in the world.







