Sandals for sale?

A Reuters article is reporting that Sandals Resorts International is allegedly looking at a potential sale of the company.

According to the article written by Carl O’Donnell on May 10, "Sandals has hired investment bank Deutsche Bank AG to explore several options, including a sale of a majority stake in the company, a source said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential.”

Sandals did not respond to a request for comment by Guardian Business up to press time.

Sandals was founded by Gordon “Butch” Stewart and is a family-owned resort.

The company has five brands and 24 properties in seven countries, including Antigua, The Bahamas, Grenada, Barbados, Jamaica, Saint Lucia and Turks and Caicos, according to the company’s website.

Sandals operates the Royal Bahamian and Emerald Bay in The Bahamas.