Bahamas First sees minimal uptick in property insurance purchases after devastating storms

President and CEO of Bahamas First Patrick Ward expressed concern that there was only a slight rise in the amount of homeowner and commercial property insurance purchased to date after the devastating impact of Hurricane Matthew.

Ward told Guardian Business yesterday that the number of insurances purchased was “certainly not widespread enough” to indicate a substantial shift from buying patterns prior to the Category 4 storm.

Ward said there has been “a small uptick in insurance in terms of people trying to remedy their situation”.

“It is a bit of a concern, because the reality is we can actually have another Hurricane Matthew impacting The Bahamas in 2017,” he said.

“For us, we would much prefer a scenario where more people have cover rather than less people having adequate cover in place.

“Part of the reason we exist is to meet the demands that people have in the case of a catastrophe.

“We do definitely want to see a scenario where more people have adequate coverage.”

Ward confirmed that the insurer’s overall claims on a gross basis was a little over $80 million and that number reflects, more or less, what was anticipated based on the company’s market share.

The market’s losses were slightly over $400 million.

Ward warned that there is a significant insurance gap existing in The Bahamas due to a number of reasons, one of them being persons not being able to afford insurance.

Another reason was that a small category of persons might be insuring below the true value of their properties for a better price.

“There has to be a mindset change so that people don’t regard insurance as a requirement that is driven by a bank for example, there is a significant amount of people that benefited from having the cover in place.

“There are people that are struggling now because they did not have sufficient insurance,” he pointed out.

“The consequences of that significantly outweigh any money that might be saved as a result of avoiding the need to buy insurance in an adequate amount.”