Campbell: Order will be brought to NP bus system

Minister of Transport and Local Government Frankie Campbell told Guardian Business that the government intends to bring order to the bus system in New Providence, adding that the current state of public transportation is “chaotic”.

Some form of reform is expected to take place after the new government’s budget presentation, though Campbell could not give a clear timeline.

“Almost immediately after the budget, the plans would come into action as it relates to enforcement necessary for the members of the public to see the difference in the behavior of the bus drivers,” said Campbell.

The former Christie administration had anticipated rolling out a prototype for a unified bus system by the end of 2016.

“The state of public transportation is chaotic at best,” said Campbell.

“I am not attempting to lay any blame. The fact of the matter is the Bahamian voting public was not satisfied with the way it was handled with them (the Christie administration).”

Campbell did not indicate if the Free National movement (FNM) will continue to pursue the concept of a unified bus system.

He stated that the government is looking at the plans that were left behind by the former administration.

But he contended that “unified or not, order would be brought to the busing system in New Providence”.

“The present government is overly concerned about the state of busses, jitney drivers, the perceived recklessness, and the complaints coming from the members of the public,” he said.

“So, I can commit that we are intent on addressing it.

“We are looking at the plans that were left behind.

“Once we are satisfied that all the necessary stakeholders have consented and are in agreement, I believe funding would have already been recommended.”

Campbell said the government would also address the absence of bus routes in populated community areas.

“As it relates to public transport, where there are no routes or buses servicing particular communities, we will extend old routes and introduce new routes,” he said.