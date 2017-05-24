BTC opens three new franchise stores

Three more Bahamians became business owners as Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) opened the doors to three new retail experience stores last weekend. The stores are located in Pinder’s Point and West End, Grand Bahama and in Guana Cay, Abaco.

BTC CEO Leon Williams said, “We are committed to bringing our business directly to our customers. We are indeed happy to open three new additional stores and we expect to open three more in the coming weeks. Residents in these communities now have more convenient access to BTC.”

In 2011, BTC introduced its new franchise operations concept. Six years later, the company now has 34 franchise stores. “We are working with the small business community to create opportunities for ownership. Small businesses, as we all know, are the lifeblood of this economy,” Williams continued.

BTC will host grand opening events to officially open these stores. There are also new franchise stores planned for Hope Town, Abaco; Exuma and Eleuthera. BTC has extended its reach to almost 65 stores nationwide. Additionally, the company continues to invest in new technology to meet the needs of its customers. BTC now offers concierge services, online live chat options and bill payments by phone, to name a few.

BTC is the first quad play provider in The Bahamas. The company offers a full suite of landline, Internet, mobile and television services, allowing customers to stay connected throughout The Bahamas.