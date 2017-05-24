Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Breaking News:

Samsung president set to meet BTC CEO

  • A Samsung experience table at BTC’s Southwest Plaza store. BTC


Published: May 24, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) recently introduced the brand new Samsung Galaxy S8 to the country. On the weekend, BTC began installing experience tables for the Samsung product lines in its stores.

The experience table allows you to touch and feel the entire Samsung device line.

Seong Hyun Lee, Samsung’s president for Latin America and the Caribbean, is expected to meet with BTC CEO Leon Williams tomorrow. Both companies will discuss new initiatives and future collaborations.

Williams said, “We value our partnership with our providers. We’ve worked with Samsung over the years, giving our customers a wide range of lifestyle device options. We look forward to meeting with Samsung this week.”

Since its launch last week, BTC has sold almost 500 Samsung S8 devices. The company’s device management team has also announced that it will be carrying the device’s full keyboard clip-on cover accessory in just a few weeks.

BTC intends to install Samsung experience tables at all of its flagship stores.

 

 

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links