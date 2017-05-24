Mobile number portability defectors not alarmingly high, reveals BTC

Since the launch of mobile number portability (MNP) nearly a month ago, Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) Vice President Carlyle Roberts said yesterday that there has not been an alarming number of the incumbent’s business customers switching over to its competitor.

Speaking with Guardian Business, Roberts said that there have been some switchovers since MNP began.

“We have had about a dozen customers that decided to switch,” he said, adding “We have had two that have ported in.”

And although he contended that the switchovers were not an “alarming” move, he asserted that BTC does not “even want one customer to port”.

“We believe that all customers should remain with us,” said Roberts.

“However, we do know that, given there is a choice, some customers would like to explore that option and there are some customers who have been testing the waters.

“So, we have not seen an alarming pattern, but what we are trying to do is quickly encourage customers to understand their options.”

Roberts also stressed the importance of educating customers in the business community in an effort to keep them updated on the latest trends, plans and technology available by BTC.

“What is very important to us is that customers know on what levels they should make comparisons or how to make those comparisons, so that they understand where they are getting the best value and partnership opportunities for their business,” he said.

Roberts added that BTC will also officially release its new ‘Business Premium’ and ‘Business Executive’ plans this week.

The new plans are a part of BTC’s new mobile

offerings for start-up businesses and mobile device management.

The BTC executive assured that business customers will be pleased with the new plans.

“We offer a differentiated value, we believe, on three different planes: we have better phones, we have better plans and we have a better partnership with our customers,” said Roberts.