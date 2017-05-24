U.S. gaming company provides state-of-the-art products at Baha Mar

Scientific Games, a leading United States-based provider of gaming solutions, has been awarded a 30 percent floor share at Baha Mar’s casino, where it provides a variety of technology platforms and products.

The company announced in a press statement yesterday new agreements to provide a range of casino systems solutions, table products, games and platforms at Baha Mar’s casino.

The statement said each of Baha Mar's 1,140 slot machines is connected to Scientific Games' iVIEW network and would be using the provider’s new iVIEW4 technology.

“This enables operators to easily and quickly change marketing content and publish videos or animations themselves, making the content immediately available to the player through the gaming machine, a kiosk or mobile device,” the statement said.

Executive Vice President of Casino Operations and Marketing at Baha Mar Alex W. Pariente lauded the company’s partnership to provide gaming technology for the 100,000-square-foot casino.

"We are pleased that Scientific Games is our technology partner at our new sophisticated casino,” said Pariente.

“Scientific Games provides us with a one-stop shop, helping us efficiently run our gaming operations while delivering an engaging experience to our international guests."

Scientific Games CEO Kevin Sheehan added that the company’s agreement with Baha Mar’s casino showcases its ability to “provide a floor-wide gaming experience across an entire casino enterprise”.

“Baha Mar is leveraging a variety of Scientific Games' transformational solutions to drive operating efficiencies and offer the best of entertainment to its players – and we are thrilled to be a major technology partner to this long-awaited and spectacular new destination in The Bahamas,” said Sheehan.

Scientific Games equipped Baha Mar’s casino with a range of popular brands, include TwinStar upright video, TwinStar J43 and the Barcrest platform.

“Baha Mar Casino opened with a Shuffle Master product on many of its 119 card table games, including an array of utility products for automatic card shuffling, such as i-Deal Plus, one2six, i-Score Plus, i-Shoe Auto, iVerify and MD3,” the statement said.

“Baha Mar Casino also installed an expansive suite of popular Shuffle Master proprietary table games, including several with progressive offerings to add even more excitement to its sophisticated casino floor.”