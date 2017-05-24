MOT writing to Fyre Festival organizers in attempt to initiate vendor payments

Director General of the Ministry of Tourism (MOT) Joy Jibrilu told Guardian Business the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has so far not been in contact with her ministry regarding the Fyre Festival, in light of reports that the festival is now under the microscope of the federal agency.

She added that it likely has no reason to need the input of the MOT, given that Fyre Festival was a private event.

The New York Times has reported that the FBI and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York are looking into whether the organizers committed mail, wire and securities fraud. That information came from a New York Times confidential source.

In the wake of the Fyre Festival controversy, Jibrilu said the MOT is writing a formal letter to the event’s organizers to see if they will settle the bills of many Exumians who were engaged to provide services on the island. There are reports of bills owed by Fyre Festival organizers in the hundreds of thousands.

But it is likely those local vendors will have to sit and watch as festival founders Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule navigate a gauntlet of lawsuits filed against them in the weeks after Fyre Festival.

Tickets to the event ranged from the low thousands to the high hundreds of thousands, and it has been reported that organizers brought on several investors who now want to be compensated.

Meantime, the ministry is hoping that it can somehow get Exumians and other local vendors paid for services rendered.

“All we can do is assist on behalf of Bahamians,” said Jibrilu.

“We have been reaching out to the organizers, but there is nothing we can do.

“We’re getting a list of all who are owed money and putting it in a formal letter to the organizers. We can’t do much more than that... it was a private contract.”

Ja Rule and McFarland have become infamous via their association with a festival that made grandiose promises and failed to deliver, even as concert goers arrived on Great Exuma for a festival that would never be.

Jibrilu said the Ministry of Tourism continues to be dismayed by the negative press associated with the failed Fyre Festival, even though The Bahamas was merely a destination for the event and not party to the planning, marketing or execution.

“As I keep saying, it wasn’t our event,” she said. “We help with logistics; we can’t take on the issues.”