RBDF thanks BTC for its role in the 1980 HMBS Flamingo event

On May 19, 1980, the HMBS Flamingo, a Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) vessel, was attacked and sunk by the Cuban military. This year, on the 37th anniversary of the incident, The RBDF presented a plaque to Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC), thanking the organization for its assistance during the crisis.

During a courtesy call, Commodore Tellis Bethel, commander of the RBDF, formally thanked the company for its assistance in helping the 15 dislocated servicemen communicate with their headquarters in the capital. Commander Bethel said, “BaTelCo was able to alert authorities here in New Providence as to what happened. Upon arrival at Ragged Island, they were able to make contact with the operator there, and as a result they were able to bring rescue and support to our men.”

In the 1980s BTC was known as BaTelCo and was the sole communications provider throughout the islands of The Bahamas.

Retired Senior Commander Amos Rolle, an HMBS Flamingo survivor, recalled the incident: “Having arrived at Ragged Island at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, we attempted to contact our base using a BaTelCo wireless station at Ragged Island from 1:30 a.m. until 7:30 a.m., until we were able to get through to Nassau, where we radio messaged to our commanding officer.”

BTC CEO Leon Williams described the courtesy call as another “blue letter” day for the company to be honored by the defense force. He noted that, “It is important for us to keep it in our consciousness that we serve not only to make phone calls, but we serve to protect the national security interests of The Bahamas.”