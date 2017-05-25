Big reforms planned for public sector

The Free National Movement (FNM) government has pledged to improve the delivery of services in the public sector and to work “expeditiously” to provide training for all levels of the public service.

In the Speech from the Throne read yesterday by Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling, the FNM outlined its plans for public sector reform and improved fiscal management.

“We recognize that outdated policies, inattention to the development of human resources, and the acceptance of mediocrity in the performance of duties have led to inefficient delivery of public sector services,” the speech stated.

“These agencies exist to provide services, and the public should not be frustrated by inattentive or inefficient workers.

“Accordingly, my government will move expeditiously to provide the appropriate training for all levels of the public service.”

In an effort to promote accountability and transparency of fiscal operations, the FNM also pledged to introduce procurement measures to manage public finances for the customs and treasury departments. The FNM plans to establish public procurement regulations under the Financial Administration and Audit Act.

“In this regard, the ministry’s (Ministry of Finance) focus would be to improve its systems for public finance management through the procurement of new software applications for the operations of the customs and treasury departments,” the speech stated.

However, Leader of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition Philip Brave Davis said yesterday that those systems were already acquired for customs and the treasury. “Substantial reform has already taken place in the Ministry of Finance and the blueprint was left in place for them to execute,” said Davis.

The FNM also has plans to give the Department of Statistics (DOS) the autonomy and resources to improve the “timeliness” and “reliability” of information provided to the public.

The DOS is responsible for issuing unemployment, labor force and gross domestic product growth numbers, among other statistics.

The FNM also intends to introduce legislation that would allow the government to meet its international obligations with respect to financial regulation and supervision.

The speech pointed out that this move would include legislation to facilitate the exchange of information for tax purposes “in a manner that has the full support of the private sector”.

The government would also advance legislative initiatives to benefit the domestic financial sector through legislation for the establishment of a credit bureau.