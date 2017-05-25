FNM plans to bolster and modernize tourism sector

The Dr. Hubert Minnis-led government offered big promises for the country’s tourism sector in yesterday’s Speech from the Throne, read by Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling.

In the government’s mandate for governance, it said its focus will be on ensuring all tourism projects have a “return on investment”.

The government, in the speech, also promised to make improvements to New Providence’s city area.

“My government will give greater priority to initiatives to enliven and bring excitement to downtown Nassau,” Pindling read. “My government will execute plans for the continued refurbishment of Festival Place.”

Cruise ship companies that call on the Port of Nassau have for years pleaded with successive governments to improve the conditions at the country’s primary cruise port. They have also asked that the island produce more shore excursions that would appeal to cruise passengers.

The previous government had begun the refurbishment of Festival Place, though not much physical improvement of the area is visible to date.

The FNM government’s mandate also includes sourcing additional airlift to the country. While the Ministry of Tourism has suggested that New Providence has sufficient airlift for the room inventory on the island, other islands struggle with airlift infrequency and disinterest. The FNM government, therefore, pledged to “enhance the tourism product onshore and to promote its development throughout the out islands”.

On the technology front, Minnis’ government promised to use technology to further promote The Bahamas islands to the world, through the use of social media and “data-driven metrics”. The government also pledged to increase the sales and marketing teams of The Bahamas’ tourist offices“across the United States, Canada and Europe.