New administration plans ‘rebound’ for Grand Bahama

The Free National Movement-led government yesterday pledged a “rebound” of Grand Bahama by giving the island a signature brand identity and bringing “strategic” partners who will bring world-class tournaments and competitions to the second capital.

In the Speech from the Throne, read by Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling, which outlines the new government’s plans for the country, the government said it would follow a master plan that has been designed specifically to grow the economy of Grand Bahama.

“My government realizes that a healthy and strong Grand Bahamian economy is vital to the growth and development of the entire Bahamas,” the speech read.

“Consequently, my government will establish an investment promotion board to promote Grand Bahama as a place for business and recreation.”

It was also promised by the new government to repeal and replace the Grand Bahama (Port Area) Investment Incentives Act 2016.

Also included in the speech was the idea of developing Freeport as an offshore technology hub, a “primary” location for local and international film and television productions, and a financial services center.

The former government made many promises regarding Grand Bahama during its time in office, but did not fulfill many of the things it set out to do.

The new administration has already begun to bring the hammer down on Grand Bahama, starting with an audit of the island’s Urban Renewal scheme.

Several contracts were signed under the previous administration that could help Grand Bahama see some economic movement in the near future, such as an agreement with Carnival Cruise Line for a port.