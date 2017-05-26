Lavardo is Popeyes’ and Coca-Cola’s first winner

Congratulations to Lavardo Comarcho for securing the first weekly winner spot in the Popeyes and Coca-Cola Beach Box Giveaway. Lavardo was ecstatic about his winnings as he stated, “I’ve never won anything in my life, it must be the people’s time.”

His purchase of the Beach Box Special made him an instant winner of a new mobile phone, a seven-day data plan, a Popeyes gift certificate and incredible promotional items. An overjoyed Lavardo cannot wait to stop in to Popeyes again to try his hand at the grand prize, a luxury vacation to Harbour Island with $1,500 in cash.

Stop by your nearest Popeyes today, purchase the Beach Box Special for $21.99 and you too can be a winner. Become a weekly winner or grand prize winner when you fill out your receipt along with the missing letters and drop it into the entry box at any location.