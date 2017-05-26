D’Aguilar: Govt to explore new int’l markets for Bahamasair

Tourism Minister with responsibility for Bahamasair Dionisio D’Aguilar said the Free National Movement (FNM) government would look at finding new international markets for the cash-strapped airline to service, in order to bring more visitors to The Bahamas.

Speaking with Guardian Business, D’Aguilar explained that Bahamasair has been charged with trying to open new markets in an effort to create demand where it has no competition in regards to non-stop direct flights.

The tourism minister stated that an option for Bahamasair is to have an “orderly” exit from the domestic market.

“It would probably be the policy of this government to, as has been in the past, look at domestic routes and determine where they can best be filled by Bahamasair or the local carriers,” he said.

“You could slowly exit the market and let private operators fill that gap. But it would be an orderly movement from the domestic market.

“And then, just use your aircraft to explore and open new markets internationally and create non-stop destinations.”

Last year, Bahamasair started services to Port-Au-Prince, Haiti and Havana, Cuba. D’Aguilar noted that the airline is already in competition with other leading airlines for popular destination markets.

“Bahamasair fights with American and JetBlue on Miami/Ft.Lauderdale in that very competitive market,” he said.

“They have been charged with trying to open some new markets.

“Thereby, creating demand in markets where we don’t have any competition in terms of non-stop direct [flights].

“Our new goal is to try and explore new international markets to bring people here.”