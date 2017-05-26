LPIA rated highly in ASQ survey

Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) revealed yesterday that overall airport ambiance and inspection staff are positive attributes of Linden Pindling International Airport (LPIA), ranked 4.31 and 4.25 respectively, out of a top rating of five, in an American Society for Quality (ASQ) survey.

LPIA saw more than 3.29 million visitors pass through its doors and landed more than 81,000 aircraft last year, according to NAD. The survey results, from the first quarter of 2017 strongly favor the award-winning airport.

A release outlining the survey results pointed out that the cleanliness of the airport’s terminals “still tops the list of high scores for LPIA with 4.46”. Following closely behind cleanliness is “ease of customers finding their way through the facilities, at 4.40, and courtesy and helpfulness of check-in staff at 4.33”.

NAD President & CEO Vernice Walkine pointed out that the survey numbers are “key indicators of the success of investments in systems like automated passport control (APC) in U.S. Customs and the development of new customer service training initiatives”.

“We began the American Society for Quality (ASQ) survey six years ago to determine how we ranked regionally and to test how LPIA stacked up against other facilities of a similar passenger size,” said Walkine.

“Since then, we have seen natural spikes occur in overall passenger satisfaction as we opened new terminals. Today, we are pleased to note high scores particularly in our U.S. departures terminal, which has been in full operation for six years.

“How we maintain our physical structures and continue to improve on our levels of service is critical to LPIA’s ability to meet the demand in airlift required to grow and sustain our tourism economy.”

According to the release, LPIA was recognized in March as the second best airport in the Latin America and Caribbean region by the Airports Council International (ACI), with more than two million passengers per year .

“In the next 3-5 years, the team is focused on LPIA achieving the top ranking in the region,” the release said.

The facilities were designed to expand to accommodate up to five million passengers annually, NAD explained.

“Even with the considerable operating costs to maintain LPIA at world-class standards, we are committed to long-term strategies over the next 3-5 years to build on our successes at the airport,” Walkine said.

“Maintaining specific service standards and meeting the projected growth requires a significant financial investment as we seek to tap into the true potential of this airport.”